Partly cloudy, muggy, hot and breezy this afternoon with a slight chance for a few mountain showers. Morning temperatures in the 70s-80s, mid 90s by noon and afternoon highs 98-104.
Excessive Heat Warning and Advisory... Until Friday 11 PM
- Location: Everyone
- Temps: 100 - 106
- Near Record Highs
- Stay Hydrate
- Take Breaks
- Remember Pets
- Increasing Fire Danger
A ridge of high pressure sits to our east, and an upper level-low is just south of Vancouver Island. This is keeping the region in a hot southerly flow, while the upper-level low is sending a couple of weak disturbances into the region. Satellite is showing mid and high-level moisture over the Pacific Northwest today. While we may see a stray sprinkle in the lower elevation the best chance for any showers/t-storm will be in the mountains of the Blues and Cascades. Winds will increase this afternoon through tomorrow as the low tracks into British Columbia. This will likely increase the fire danger across the region.
Slightly cooler Saturday with temperatures in the mid-upper 90s. The ridge attempts to build north again this weekend and by Sunday highs will be near 100. A weak weather disturbance will give us a slight chance for a few stray showers on Monday with cooler temperatures through Tuesday. Highs in the low-mid 90s. Strong ridging and another warming trend arrive next Wednesday. Highs climbing into the low 100s Thursday-Saturday... Just in time for the Benton Franklin Fair and Rodeo!
