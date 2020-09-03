Hazy and hot today with areas of smoke and poor air quality, especially in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys. Lighter winds today should help fire fighters working on the Evans Canyon Fire. Morning temperatures in the 60s, mid 80s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 90s.
The late summer "Heat Wave" will peak Friday and Saturday with record highs in the triple digits. The ridge shifts east Sunday allowing slightly cooler air to spill into the region with highs cooling into the mid 90s. A dry front will drop south out of Canada late Monday-Tuesday morning sliding mainly to our east. This system will create breezy/windy conditions and usher in cooler temperatures for at least one day with highs falling into the 80s on Tuesday.
Models are showing a blocking ridge pattern (Rex Block) developing by Wednesday. This will keep the dry and hot weather around through the end of next week. Fire danger will likely remain elevated through this period.