Warm and muggy this morning... Yuck! Increasing wind this afternoon with a chance for a stray thunderstorm between 3-7 PM. Any storm that does develop could become locally strong to severe with gusty winds, hail, lightning, and brief heavy downpours. Morning temperatures in the 70s, upper 80s-low 90s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 90s-near 100.
The upper-level low is now sitting off the central coast of Oregon this morning and will send a few disturbances onshore today. The first will produce showers and t-storms in the southern/central Washington Cascades this morning. The biggest threat will be lightning from these storms and the potential for new fire starts in the Cascades. Another disturbance arrives later this afternoon with a slight chance for a few isolated strong to severe storms. The best chance will be in northeast Oregon and southeast Washington. However, models and the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) continue to suggest one or two could drift north into the Columbia Basin.
SEVERE OUTLOOK - STRONG-SEVERE T-STORM... TODAY
- Marginal Risk (Lowest Risk/Chance... 5%)
- Timing: 3-7 PM
- Location: NE OR, SE WA, Columbia Basin
- Gusts: 45-60 MPH
- Hail: 1" (quarter sized)
- Lightning
- Brief Heavy Downpours
Air quality remains good to moderate across the viewing area this morning. Breezy winds developing this afternoon as the upper-level tracks north along the Oregon coast. While this may help with the air quality, it will likely increase our fire danger in the Kittitas Valley with gusts 20-30 mph.
Sunshine and "slightly" cooler temperatures tomorrow with highs in the mid 90s. Models are showing breezy-gusty winds at time, especially Friday and Saturday, resulting in an elevated fire danger both days. Mid-upper 90s on Friday and then cooler for the weekend with highs in the low-mid 90s. Enjoy the 90s because it appears the triple digits are returning next Tuesday and Wednesday!
