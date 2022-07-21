Warm night, breezy to gusty winds in the Kittitas Valley and Gorge gusts up to 25 to 30 mph. Overnight lows in the 60s. We do have an upper-level trough moving east tonight which could produce a dry isolated thunderstorm between 8 pm – 12 am in the Kittitas/Yakima Valleys and 10 pm- 2 am for the Columbia Basin and foothills of the Blues.
Slight cool down on Friday with breezy to gusty winds 10-20 mph and gusts 30+ mph in the Kittitas Valley...Fire danger extremely high...Be Firewise
This weekend will be sunny and warm with temperatures slightly above average for this time of year in the low to mid and upper 90s and low 100s.
Get ready for a hot week next week beginning Monday which will be the beginning of a weeklong heatwave with temperatures in the triple digits for multiple days in a row and could even break some heat records!
Tri-Cities
Thursday... Sunny, Hot and PM Breezy... 103/67
Friday... Sunny and cooler... 95/59
Saturday... Sunny... 97/62
Sunday... Mostly Sunny... 100/65
Monday... Sunny, Hot... 105/69
Tuesday... Sunny, Hot... 107/70
Wednesday... Sunny, Hot... 109/72
Thursday... Sunny, Hot... 111/73 (Record: 109/1934)
Water Follies (subject to change)
Friday... Sunny, Hot, Breezy... 110/73 (Record: 107/2014)
Saturday... Sunny, Hot... 107/72 (Record: 111/2020)
Sunday... Sunny, "Little Cooler", Windy... 102/68 (Record: 109/2020)
Yakima
Thursday... Sunny, Hot and PM Breezy... 99/60
Friday... Sunny and cooler... 93/57
Saturday... Sunny... 95/60
Sunday... Mostly Sunny... 99/63
Monday... Sunny, Hot... 103/65
Tuesday... Sunny, Hot... 105/68
Wednesday... Sunny, Hot... 105/68
Thursday... Sunny, Hot... 107/70 (Record: 105/1998)
