Yesterday's high in the Tri-Cities was 98 degrees... So, we are still at 26 days at or above 100 this summer. We will try to break the record again today.
Hazy sunshine with near record highs today. Winds increasing this afternoon with gusts 20-25 mph with local gusts 30-40 mph in the Kittitas Valley and Columbia River Gorge. This will increase the fire danger later today, so a Red Flag Warning has been issued from 2 to 8 PM. Morning temperatures in the 50s, low 90s by noon and afternoon highs near 100.
Heat Advisory - Until 11 PM Wednesday
- Stay hydrated
- Take breaks and cool down
- Remember pets
- Upper 90s-low 100s will continue through Friday
A weak upper-level disturbance will move over the ridge today with a slight chance for a stray shower/t-storm in the Cascades and Blues. The main impact will be breezy to gusty winds developing this afternoon through early tonight. This will produce a high fire danger across much of the viewing area. Please do not be the spark to start a new wildfire.
Red Flag Warning - 2 PM to 8 PM
- Gusts 20-40 MPH
- Low Humidity
- Rapid Fire Spread
- Be Firewise
A little cooler tomorrow, but still flirting with 100. Record heat is possible again on Friday as highs climb into the low 100s. Winds increase again late Friday evening ahead of a dry cold front that will cool us down into the upper 80s-mid 90s for the Labor Day Weekend. Yes, some heat relief! The cooler and dry weather should continue through early next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.