The Hot weather is here and the Heat Advisory remains in effect through 8 PM Thursday. Tomorrow is looking to be a few degrees cooler with that said we’re talking temperatures still hitting the triple digits in some areas. Tonight, will be clear and very warm overnight lows in the mid to upper 60’s not much of a cool down. Tomorrow more hot dry air and breezy winds in the afternoon temperatures for Tri-Cities right at 100 degrees and 95 degrees in Yakima. There is a possibility of stray thunderstorms for Central Oregon and the Blues with lightning strike that could start wild fires. The NWS has issued a Fire Weather watch from Friday morning through Friday night. Friday’s temperatures will drop 10+ degrees with an approaching cold front producing strong gusty winds 15 to 25 mph and gusts up to 35 mph. High Temps on Friday in the upper 80’s to low 90’s in the Yakima Valley & Columbia Basin.
From The National Weather Service:
FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE COLUMBIA BASIN... The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Friday morning through Friday evening.
* Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 673 East Washington Northern Columbia Basin (Zone 673) and Fire Weather Zone 676 East Washington South Central Cascade Valleys (Zone 676).
* Winds: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* Relative Humidities: 12 to 22 percent.
* Impacts: Rapid fire spread of any new or ongoing fires will be possible. Heed burn ban restrictions. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings.