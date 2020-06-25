Happy Thursday! A nice calm, and cool evening ahead after a VERY hot day. Highs today in the upper 90s. Temperatures getting even hotter to end off the week.
Temperatures will heat up to near triple digits for the Tri-Cities and Yakima. Upper 90s for the rest of the area. A ridge of high pressure continues to be our main weather maker. But that ridge will weaken Friday evening allowing a cold front to move in.
The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch for the area Friday into Saturday. High winds, dry conditions, and low humidity increase the possibility for fires. Limit outdoor burning and be careful.
That front will cool our temperatures going into the weekend and will push in breezy conditions. Saturday remains dry with temperatures in the 80s. Rain will start Sunday night and carry into next week with highs in the 70s.