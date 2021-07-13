A strong ridge of high pressure continues to dominate the current weather pattern at least through Wednesday night keeping temperatures above average. Winds pick up Wednesday night as well 10-15 mph and gusts 20-25 mph. Beginning Thursday temperatures will begin to drop a few degrees each day in the low 90’s for Tri-Cities and upper 80’s in the Yakima Valley. Due to several fires burning in the area, we will have widespread haze and smoke in the region which could affect air quality. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60’s tonight. Tomorrow will be sunny hazy/smoky and hot with highs in the upper 90’s and low 100’s.
HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures from 98 to 105 expected each afternoon through early evening.
* WHERE...In Washington, Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington and Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon.
* WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat related illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM WEDNESDAY TO 11 PM PDT THURSDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY
* AFFECTED AREA... Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington and Eastern Washington Southern Columbia Basin, Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley
* WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 12 percent.
* IMPACTS...The gusty winds combined with low relative humidities will lead to critical fire weather danger and could allow for new fire starts and spread of existing fires.