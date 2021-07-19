Partly sunny, hazy and hot today with areas of smoke and maybe a stray raindrop. Morning temperatures in the 60s and 70s, mid-upper 80s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 90s.
High pressure is currently sitting over the four corners area while a low-pressure center is off the central British Columbia. This is producing a southwesterly flow and sending monsoon moisture northward. Current radar has shown a few showers in the Blues this morning and I can't rule out a renegade raindrop making it as far north as the Tri-Cities. A weak disturbance moving through the region this evening and tonight may produce a few scattered thunderstorms mainly to the east of Hwy 395 with the best chance in Blues of WA/OR. Breezy to gusty winds will develop today along the east slopes of the Cascades, Columbia River Gorge and lower Columbia Basin of Oregon. Breezy winds and a chance for lightning later this afternoon will increase the fire danger.
Red Flag Warning... Until Tuesday - Columbia River Gorge, Lower Columbia Basin OR, Blues OR/WA, Palouse, ID Panhandle and NE WA.
- Gusts 20-30 mph
- Lightning
- Fires Spread Rapidly
Smoke from the Bootleg fire in south central Oregon continues to be pushed northeast by the winds aloft. This may impact the air quality for those in the Tri-Cities and east with the thickest smoke moving into the Blues and Palouse. Models are showing another disturbance Tuesday Night with a slight chance for a storm in the Blues. Winds will remain Breezy at times through Wednesday and cooler with highs in the low-mid 90s.
Cooler Thursday with highs in the upper 80s-low 90s. High pressure and warming a trend return Friday, just in time for the Watter Follies with high in the mid-upper 90s through Sunday.