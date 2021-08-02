Hot and Hazy evening ahead and overnight lows will remain in the low to mid 70’s which is 15-20 degrees above average. Unhealthy air quality continues to be a big problem there is an air quality alert in place through Thursday afternoon. Limit time outdoors especially if you suffer from a lung condition. More smoke and hot weather for Tuesday & Wednesday an excessive heat watch has been issued through Wednesday night high temps 98-105. Okay now for the good news temperatures will finally drop into the Upper 80’s Thursday and even a little cooler on Friday.
Hot & Hazy Through Wednesday Night...There is A Light At The End of This Heat Tunnel
- Stacy Lee, Evening Weather Anchor
Weather Alert
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT THURSDAY... The Washington State Department of Ecology has issued an Air Quality Alert...in effect until noon PDT Thursday. A Smoke Air Quality Alert has been issued. Wildfires burning in the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels. Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes...runny nose...aggravate heart and lung diseases...and aggravate other serious health problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung condition. Information about air quality is on the Washington Department of Ecology Web site at http://www.ecy.wa.gov/air.html or call 360-407- 6000.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures up to 102. * WHERE...In Washington, Simcoe Highlands, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington, Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley and Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington. In Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon and Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
Currently in Kennewick
100°F
Sunny
100°F / 70°F
5 PM
100°F
6 PM
100°F
7 PM
98°F
8 PM
94°F
9 PM
88°F
