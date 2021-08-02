Hot and Hazy evening ahead and overnight lows will remain in the low to mid 70’s which is 15-20 degrees above average. Unhealthy air quality continues to be a big problem there is an air quality alert in place through Thursday afternoon. Limit time outdoors especially if you suffer from a lung condition. More smoke and hot weather for Tuesday & Wednesday an excessive heat watch has been issued through Wednesday night high temps 98-105. Okay now for the good news temperatures will finally drop into the Upper 80’s Thursday and even a little cooler on Friday. 

