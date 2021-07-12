More Heat and smoke/haze for the next few days. The strong ridge of high pressure continues to dominate the current weather pattern at least through Wednesday night. Beginning Thursday temperatures will begin to drop a few degrees each day in the low 90’s for Tri-Cities and upper 80’s in the Yakima Valley. Due to several fires burning in the area, we will have widespread haze and smoke in the region which could affect air quality. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60’s tonight. Tomorrow will be sunny hazy/smoky and hot with highs in the low 100’s.
HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures from 98 to 105 expected each afternoon through early evening.
* WHERE...In Washington, Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington and Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon.
* WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat related illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.