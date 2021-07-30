Hot and Hazy evening ahead and overnight lows will remain in the low to mid 70’s which is 15-20 degrees above average. Saturday will be in the triple digits through the region temperatures will average 95-104 degrees. Here’s where it gets fun Saturday night, we are expecting rain and thunder storms to pass through central Oregon and move into the Blues substantial lighting strike are possible which could start new fires. A fire weather watch goes into effect Saturday-Sunday for Central Oregon and into Eastern Oregon/Washington Blue Mountains. Sunday cools back to the low 90's with a 20-30% chance of rain for both Yakima & Tri-Cities. The heaviest rainfall will occur in Eastern Oregon. More Showers possible Monday to start off the new week temperatures will remain in the low 90’s for most of the area.
Hot & Hazy Tonight...Rain On The Way
- Stacy Lee, Evening Weather Anchor
-
-
- Comments
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures 98 to 103 Saturday. * WHERE...Lower Columbia Basin of Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington, Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
Currently in Kennewick
99°F
Sunny
104°F / 71°F
8 PM
98°F
9 PM
93°F
10 PM
89°F
11 PM
86°F
12 AM
85°F
Most Popular
Articles
- Driver injured after rollover crash in Kennewick
- Emily Blunt says John Krasinski is 'immune' to her love scenes
- U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awards Clover Island $4 million dollars to save endangered aquatic animals
- Scarlett Johansson sues Disney over ‘Black Widow’ release
- 2 injured, 2 arrested in early morning Walla Walla shooting
- Kennewick woman arrested after slashing patrol car tires and running from police
- Sunnyside High School student wins 'Stuck at Prom' Scholarship
- UScellular is hosting a FREE Drive-In Movie at Gesa Stadium
- Festival-goers line up outside Gorge as Watershed 2021 kicks off
- A Look at the 2021 Tri-City Water Follies
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up to get breaking news, weather forecasts, and more in your email inbox.
© Copyright 2021 NBC Right Now , 3312 W. Kennewick Avenue Kennewick, WA | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
You don't have any notifications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.