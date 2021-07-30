Hot and Hazy evening ahead and overnight lows will remain in the low to mid 70’s which is 15-20 degrees above average. Saturday will be in the triple digits through the region temperatures will average 95-104 degrees. Here’s where it gets fun Saturday night, we are expecting rain and thunder storms to pass through central Oregon and move into the Blues substantial lighting strike are possible which could start new fires. A fire weather watch goes into effect Saturday-Sunday for Central Oregon and into Eastern Oregon/Washington Blue Mountains. Sunday cools back to the low 90's with a 20-30% chance of rain for both Yakima & Tri-Cities. The heaviest rainfall will occur in Eastern Oregon. More Showers possible Monday to start off the new week temperatures will remain in the low 90’s for most of the area. 

Tags