Mostly sunny and hot today. Morning temperatures warming into the 60s-70s, mid 80s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 90s.
High pressure to build inland through mid week, producing a major warming trend. Highs in the mid-upper 90s Wednesday and Thursday will be the hottest with highs near 100! Models are hinting at a weak disturbance sneaking under the ridge Wednesday night with a very slight chance (10%) for a stray shower.
The ridge axis shifts to our east Friday allowing slightly cooler air to filter into the region in a northwesterly flow. Highs drop into the low-mid 90s, which is still 10 degrees above average.