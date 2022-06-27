Heat Advisory - 11 AM to 11 PM
- Temps: 98-106
- Stay hydrated
- Take breaks if you work outside
- Remember your pets
- Look before you lock... Don't leave kids or pets in cars
High pressure and a thermal trough will combine to give us another hot day across the Pacific northwest with highs in the triple digits. An upper level low in the Pacific will move into British Columbia tonight-tomorrow, dragging a cool front through the region. This will allow some cooler air and gusty winds to spill over the Cascades tomorrow with highs falling into the mid 80s-low 90s. Winds tomorrow will gust between 30-40 MPH. We could also see a stray shower or t-storm tonight-early tomorrow morning in the Cascades and east slopes. Wednesday looks great with sunshine and cooler temps in the low-upper 80s.
High pressure builds Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 80s-mid 90s and lots of sunshine. Temperatures peak again on Saturday with highs near 100. Another front arrives Sunday with gusty winds, a few stray showers and cooler temperatures in the 80s.
