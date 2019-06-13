A few morning clouds then becoming mostly sunny, hot and breezy/windy with an increasing fire danger this afternoon-tonight. Morning temperatures in the 60s-70s, low 90s by noon and near record highs in the mid-upper 90s. Record highs... Yakima: 96/1974; Tri-Cities: 100/1974
Red Flag Warning… Today Noon-10 PM
- Wind: W 15-25 Gusts 30-35 MPH (40-45 mph possible in Kittitas Valley)
- Fires Spread Rapidly
- No Outdoor Burning
A weak and dry cool front will produce gusty winds across the region starting this afternoon and usher in a slightly cooler airmass tomorrow. Highs Friday in the upper 80s-near 90. Dry weather and above average temperatures continue through the weekend with highs in the low-mid 90s.
Another round of cooler air spills over the Cascades Monday night with increasing winds and fire danger. Highs fall into the low-mid 80s by next Tuesday.