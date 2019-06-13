A few morning clouds then becoming mostly sunny, hot and breezy/windy with an increasing fire danger this afternoon-tonight.  Morning temperatures in the 60s-70s, low 90s by noon and near record highs in the mid-upper 90s.  Record highs... Yakima: 96/1974; Tri-Cities: 100/1974

Red Flag Warning…  Today Noon-10 PM

- Wind: W 15-25 Gusts 30-35 MPH (40-45 mph possible in Kittitas Valley)

- Fires Spread Rapidly

- No Outdoor Burning 

A weak and dry cool front will produce gusty winds across the region starting this afternoon and usher in a slightly cooler airmass tomorrow.  Highs Friday in the upper 80s-near 90.  Dry weather and above average temperatures continue through the weekend with highs in the low-mid 90s. 

Another round of cooler air spills over the Cascades Monday night with increasing winds and fire danger.  Highs fall into the low-mid 80s by next Tuesday.

Tags

Recommended for you