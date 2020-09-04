Happy Labor Day weekend! We ended the week off on a hot note. Highs today in the upper 90s with lows in the mid-upper 60s overnight. Temperatures will stay warm through the rest of the weekend.
Air quality continues to be an issue for many areas. We are seeing unhealthy air quality levels in Yakima County through Sunnyside. Tri-Cities south to Pendleton are seeing moderate levels. But as winds increase, we could see air quality levels worsen. If you are sensitive to the smoke make sure to limit your time outdoors and close your windows.
A strong upper-level high-pressure system continues to move across the region giving us hot temperatures through Sunday. With temperatures in the mid-upper 90s through Sunday. Winds will increase Saturday but are not at critical fire levels, but it is still best to be fire-wise this weekend.
Our next change arrives Sunday night into Monday as a northwest flow pushes cooler air in over the Cascades.
A Fire Weather Watch is issued for much of the region Monday through Tuesday of next week as winds increase. We could see gusts up to 30 mph. Any fires that develop could spread rapidly.
Cooler temperatures to begin next week with highs falling into the 80s Monday and Tuesday. Hot and dry weather returns mid-week to elevate fire danger. Make sure to be fire-wise all week long!