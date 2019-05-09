Good Morning!
Sunny and breezy today with winds between 10-25 mph. Morning temperatures in the 50s-60s, mid-upper 70s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 80s.
We will hit the repeat button Friday with the blocking ridge sitting off the coast. Highs will warm into the mid-upper 90s and winds should be light tomorrow. The ridge will be directly overhead this Mother's Day weekend resulting in a big warming trend with highs climbing into the low-mid 90s (close to 20 degrees above average).
The ridge will shift to our east early next week allowing a weak disturbance to move through the region Monday with slightly cooler temperatures and a slight chance for a stray shower. Tuesday looks dry with highs in the low-mid 80s. Models are now showing a pattern change that could bring in cooler and unsettled weather (showers and maybe a stray thunderstorm) into the area by Wednesday, highs in the low-mid 70s.
Monty