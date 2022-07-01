Happy Fri-Yay!  Sunny and hot.  Morning temperatures in the 60s-70s, mid 80s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 90s.
 
Saturday an upper level low off the coast of Vancouver Island will deepen as it moves south producing a southwesterly flow over the Pacific Northwest.  This will send instability and moisture into the region increasing the chance for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms.  T-storms will likely develop in the Blues and Cascades after 3 pm.  The Columbia Basin, Yakima and Kittitas Valleys will see the showers and t-storms after 6 PM.  Any storms that do develop could be locally strong with gusty winds and brief heavy downpours.  A few showers or storms will continue overnight mainly along the east slopes and Yakima/Kittitas Valleys.   Hot and muggy Saturday with highs in the low-mid 90s. 
 
As the low tracks into British Columbia, it will drag a cold front across the area, producing a few scattered showers or stray a thunderstorm Sunday.  Temperatures will fall into the 80s on Sunday with the cloud cover and showers.  The best chance for convection (showers/t-storms) will be in the mountains and east slopes.  There's a very slight chance for a stray shower early in the morning on the 4th of July, otherwise expect dry weather and breezy winds with highs in the upper 70s-80s.
 
Ridging returns next Tuesday with a warming trend that will likely take us into the end of next week.  Highs Tuesday in the 80s and warming into the low-upper 90s by Thursday.