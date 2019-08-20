Mostly sunny and hotter today with increasing high clouds later this afternoon. Morning temperatures in the 60s, mid 80s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 90s.
A cold front will swing through the region tomorrow with scattered showers and breezy winds. Look for the showers to develop after 11 am for the Kittitas/Yakima Valleys and after 4-5 PM for the Tri-Cities. Showers ending overnight Wednesday as the front pushes into Idaho. Temperatures cool into the 80s.
Breezy winds Saturday ahead of our next front that arrive late Saturday evening/night. I'm not expecting any rain with this system except for some mountain showers. More sunshine and quiet weather Sunday-Monday with highs in the mid 80s.