Sunny and hot today with a slight chance for a stray thunderstorm in the blues later this evening/night. Morning temperatures in the 60s-70s, upper 80s by noon and afternoon in the mid 90s-near 100.
A southerly flow around the back side of the ridge will send a weak disturbance north from California. This disturbance will trigger a few showers/t-storms develop over central OR this afternoon. Then drift north into the blues later this evening and tonight. There is a very slight chance (10%) that a renegade t-storm could drift north into the foothills or Columbia Basin. A cold front arrives Thursday with windy conditions, cooler temperatures and maybe a stray shower. Expect most areas to see gusts between 25-35 mph and stronger in the Kittitas Valley with gusts 35-45 mph. This will increase our fire danger and could even produce some local blowing dust around the Columbia Basin. Cooler with highs falling into the upper 70s-mid 80s.
High pressure returns Friday with highs through the weekend in the mid 80s-near 90. Sunny and warmer early next week, highs in the low-mid 90s and overnight lows in the 50s-60s.