Stay cool today because it will be the hottest day of the week. Morning temperatures in the 50s-60s, mid 80s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 90s-near 100.
Increasing clouds tonight as a weak upper level low, that is currently sitting off the coast of northern CA, begins to moves north. This disturbance will have limited moisture, but the instability looks strong enough to trigger a few stray storms. The best chance will be over the mountains and central OR. Increasing fire danger tonight through tomorrow evening because of lightning and gusty outflow winds around isolated thunderstorms. Highs cool into the mid 80s-near 90.
High pressure returns Friday through the weekend with sunshine and highs in the low to mid 90s. A weak disturbance will arrive next Monday with high clouds and highs in the mid 80s-90. Mostly Sunny next Tuesday with highs in the low 90s.