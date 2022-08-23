Mostly sunny and hot with afternoon temperatures 5-10 degrees above average. Morning temperatures in the 60s-70s, mid 80s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 90s.
A ridge of high pressure continues to build off the west coast while a cut-off low is sitting in northeast WA along the US/Canadian border. A weak disturbance this afternoon will rotate south along the backside of the cut-low. Moisture and instability are limited, but we good see a stray shower north of I-90. The cut-off low slowly moves east tomorrow afternoon and evening towards the WA/ID. Models are indicating a better chance for a few showers and t-storms with the next disturbance rotating around the low. A slight chance for the Cascades, East Slopes and the Kittitas Valley from noon-5 PM. A better chance for areas northeast of the Tri-Cities into the panhandle of Idaho and the Blues from 2-9 PM. Any storm that develops in the Inland Northwest (Spokane-CDA) could be locally strong with gusty winds, brief moderate-heavy downpours and lightning. Highs in the mid 90s-100.
Mostly sunny and hot Wednesday, highs mid 90s-near 100 and lows in the mid 60s-70. A dry cool front will move onshore Friday with gusty winds developing in eastern WA by early afternoon through Saturday, highs in the mid-upper 90s and lows in the 50s-60s. Heat relief this weekend as cooler air spills over the Cascades behind the front. Temperatures drop into the mid 80s - Enjoy! Sunshine and a little warmer next Monday with highs near 90.
