Sunny and hot today with locally breezy winds this evening at 10-15 mph in the Yakima and Kittitas Valleys. Morning temperatures in the 60s, mid 80s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 90s.
A weak front will move through British Columbia tomorrow, just clipping the Pacific Northwest. The front may produce a few stray showers in the Cascades, but the main impact for eastern WA and OR will be breezy winds. This will increase our fire danger Thursday afternoon as we combine gusts 15-30 mph with low humidity and dry vegetation. Please be safe and firewise!
Sunny and little "cooler" Friday with highs in the upper 80s-low 90s. A big warming trend starts this weekend with highs in the low-upper 90s. A mini heat wave early next week with highs jumping into the low 100s. Yuck!