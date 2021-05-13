A weak disturbance riding over the ridge Friday may have enough instability to produce a few afternoon showers or a stray t-storm in the mountains. Everyone else will remain dry and warmer with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 40s-50s. Strong ridging this weekend will send temperatures to the mid 80s and low 90s. The last time we saw a 90-degree day was Oct 6, 2020, in the Tri-Cities and Sept 11, 2020, in Yakima.
Breezy and a little cooler Monday with highs in the mid-upper 80s. Increasing clouds, windy and slightly cooler Tuesday a strong weather system approaches the coast, highs in the upper 70s-low 80s. Models have slowed this system down a bit, and it doesn't cross the region until Tuesday night/Wednesday morning. There appears to be enough moisture with this front for some rain overnight Tuesday and ending by Wednesday morning. Temperatures drop into the 60s Wednesday behind the front and winds continue to be breezy/windy with the cooler airmass spilling over the Cascades.