Good evening and a happy Tuesday! We saw our hottest day of the year (so far) around the region today! Temperatures in the Tri-Cities hit 100° and in Yakima reached the upper 90s! Temperatures will cool down through the night, lows in the 60s.
A ridge of high pressure continues to be our main weather maker this week. Yet, tonight into Wednesday morning the ridge will flatten allowing a weak cold front to move in. This cold front will bring a chance of mountain showers and breezy winds. Also slightly cooler temperatures. Partly cloudy skies Wednesday with highs in the mid-90s.
Thursday into Friday the ridge will rebuild and as it does we will see hot temperatures to end off the week. Potentially breaking today's numbers in some areas.
We will stay dry for the rest of the week into the weekend. High in the upper 80s-90s. We may see a chance of rain starting Sunday into Monday of next week.