Sunny and hotter today with a little breeze this afternoon at 10-15 mph. Morning temperatures in the 70s, low-mid 90s by noon and afternoon highs in the low 100s.
A weak and dry front will push through the region late Wednesday-Thursday. Expect breezy winds ahead and behind the front, elevating our fire danger Wednesday afternoon through Thursday. This front will also produce a few stray thunderstorms in the Blues late Wednesday-Thursday morning. Any storms that do develop will likely be dry so lightning could spark a wildfire. Highs cool a bit into the mid-upper 90s.
Better heat relief Thursday with highs in the mid 80s-low 90s. Sunshine and cooler Friday-Saturday and a bit breezy at times, highs in the mid-upper 80s. Temperatures climb Sunday into the mid 90s and flirting with 100 again on Monday.