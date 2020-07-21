Sunny and hotter today with a little breeze this afternoon at 10-15 mph. Morning temperatures in the 70s, low-mid 90s by noon and afternoon highs in the low 100s.​
 
A weak and dry front will push through the region late Wednesday-Thursday.  Expect breezy winds ahead and behind the front, elevating our fire danger Wednesday afternoon through Thursday.  This front will also produce a few stray thunderstorms in the Blues late Wednesday-Thursday morning.  Any storms that do develop will likely be dry so lightning could spark a wildfire.  Highs cool a bit into the mid-upper 90s.
 
Better heat relief Thursday with highs in the mid 80s-low 90s.  Sunshine and cooler Friday-Saturday and a bit breezy at times, highs in the mid-upper 80s.  Temperatures climb Sunday into the mid 90s and flirting with 100 again on Monday.

