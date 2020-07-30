Record Breaking Heat!
 
Excessive Heat Warning - Until 8 PM Friday
  • Highs: 100 to 110
  • Lows: Upper 60s-mid 70s
  • Stay Hydrated
  • Take Breaks
  • Check on Elderly Neighbors and Family
  • Remember Pets
  • Don't Leave Pets and People in Cars
Fire Weather Watch - Until 5 AM Friday
  • Stray (20% Chance) and mainly dry t-storms - Afternoon and Night
  • Lightning
  • Gusty winds near storms
  • New fire starts could spread rapidly
Mostly Sunny and record highs today.  Slight chance (10-20%) for an afternoon and evening/night stray thunderstorm Morning temperatures in the 70s-80s, low-mid 90s by noon and afternoon highs 106-110.  
 
The southerly upper level wind flow will continue to send a little mid-level moisture north into the region.  Combined with a couple of weak disturbances, sneaking through the ridge, this could trigger a few dry storms this afternoon and evening/night.  The chance would be around 3 PM and then a slightly better chance after 6-7 PM.  Any storm that does develop could produce gusty winds, lightning, and small hail.  The storms will likely be dry and any lightning could spark a wildfire... See above Fire Weather Watch.
 
The heat continues Friday with near record highs, 100-107.  The winds could become breezy tomorrow afternoon elevating our fire danger again.  A dry front arrives Saturday with breezy wind and a little relief with highs falling into the mid 90s-near 100 this weekend.  Another front pushes through the Pacific Northwest Monday with a chance for showers in the Cascades and along the US/Canadian border.  Everybody else looks dry, cooler and breezy/windy with highs falling into the mid 80s-low 90s.  
 
Sunny and nice on Tuesday with highs in the mid 80s-near 90.  Temperatures begin to warm next Wednesday with highs in the mid 90s and we could be looking at 100 again by Thursday.

Tags

Recommended for you