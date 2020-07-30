Record Breaking Heat!
Excessive Heat Warning - Until 8 PM Friday
- Highs: 100 to 110
- Lows: Upper 60s-mid 70s
- Stay Hydrated
- Take Breaks
- Check on Elderly Neighbors and Family
- Remember Pets
- Don't Leave Pets and People in Cars
Fire Weather Watch - Until 5 AM Friday
- Stray (20% Chance) and mainly dry t-storms - Afternoon and Night
- Lightning
- Gusty winds near storms
- New fire starts could spread rapidly
Mostly Sunny and record highs today. Slight chance (10-20%) for an afternoon and evening/night stray thunderstorm Morning temperatures in the 70s-80s, low-mid 90s by noon and afternoon highs 106-110.
The southerly upper level wind flow will continue to send a little mid-level moisture north into the region. Combined with a couple of weak disturbances, sneaking through the ridge, this could trigger a few dry storms this afternoon and evening/night. The chance would be around 3 PM and then a slightly better chance after 6-7 PM. Any storm that does develop could produce gusty winds, lightning, and small hail. The storms will likely be dry and any lightning could spark a wildfire... See above Fire Weather Watch.
The heat continues Friday with near record highs, 100-107. The winds could become breezy tomorrow afternoon elevating our fire danger again. A dry front arrives Saturday with breezy wind and a little relief with highs falling into the mid 90s-near 100 this weekend. Another front pushes through the Pacific Northwest Monday with a chance for showers in the Cascades and along the US/Canadian border. Everybody else looks dry, cooler and breezy/windy with highs falling into the mid 80s-low 90s.
Sunny and nice on Tuesday with highs in the mid 80s-near 90. Temperatures begin to warm next Wednesday with highs in the mid 90s and we could be looking at 100 again by Thursday.