House vs. vehicle collision leaves a resident injured

KENNEWICK, WA- On the evening of February 21st, Kennewick Police Officers were dispatched to a vehicle vs house collision. The house had sustained heavy damage.
The house was occupied by a 62-year old female who was injured as a result of the vehicle crashing in. She was transported to a local hospital for evaluation. Her injuries are believed to be non-life threatening at this time.
The driver of the vehicle was a 26-year old male who was taken into custody.
At the time, the vehicle had three children ages 8, 7, and 3 inside. The children were evaluated by Kennewick Fire Department medics and were determined to be okay.
Family members of the children took custody of all three. The driver, a male, was booked into the Benton County Jail for DUI, Operating a Vehicle without a valid license, and three counts of Reckless Endangerment-DV.
