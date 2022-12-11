RICHLAND, Wash. -

Snow is on the ground and there's a chill in the air.

Nick Henrikson says "I'm Clark Griswold. I'm the nut that buys all the ornaments."

Henrikson has fond memories of Christmas from when he was a kid.

Christmas tree safety Christmas trees and Holiday decorations can also be fire hazards.

He tells me one memory sticks out the most and that was that one year at his uncle's, his family started the tradition of putting Disney ornaments on their tree, and every year since they continue that tradition.

Holiday decorating safety Holiday decorating is a fun tradition, but it's important to remember to be fire-safe when putting up the decorations.

Henrikson even has a Disney-themed Christmas tree and a new addition a Harry Potter-themed tree.

He and his wife are sharing those traditions with his family.

He tells me " We get to bring to life all the things throughout our childhood, you know the things that we built in adulthood. Now, we get to bring all that to life, and whether it's our nieces or our god-daughter you know whatnot. We get to tell that story.

Chris Snapp likes to spend time skiing and tells me about his perfect snow day.

He says: "We've been hitting the slopes quite a bit here lately and so that's a lot of fun. I also enjoy a warm drink in a warm room and watching a movie."

Snapp's son Owen tells me that his favorite memory came quite early.

He says "It was Christmas Day and I got up at six o'clock in the morning and I opened my stocking and all there was, was Hot Wheels in it. It was really funny but I was really mad at the same time because all there was, was Hot Wheels"

I asked Nick if he wanted a white Christmas and he tells me " You know snowing on Christmas...is the Clark Griswold type of thing."