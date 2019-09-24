RICHLAND,WA- There is currently a possibility that the national chapter of the Boy Scouts of America could be filing for bankruptcy. For the Tri-Cities chapter, the Blue Mountain Council, that looming bankruptcy according to them is not an issue.
"We're an affiliate of the BSA but we are a separate organization and here in the Blue Mountain Council our financial picture is strong," said chapter President George Cicotte.
Right now the financial picture is strong due to a consistent endowment fund but one major donor for the chapter is leaving. That major donor is the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. The reason the church will no longer be sponsoring the chapter is because they plan on starting their own scouting program.
"The number of youth that we serve today could very easily go down by two-thirds starting in January," said Cicotte.
Blue Mountain Council has a solution with their recent Development Director hire in Jay Scott. Scott plans to reach out to areas in the Tri-Cities that may have been overlooked in the past.
"I would like to see more scouting programs in the Pasco area I have worked extensively in the Pasco School District for the past 5 years," said Scott. "I know there is always more opportunity for more growth in the Pasco area."
Although most of their members are made up of Church of Latter Day Saints members, there will still be troops for those kids who still want to continue to be Boy Scouts.