Yakima, WA - While conditions may not be great for driving right now, they are great for sledding. Sledding can be fun, but it can also be dangerous. So, we have a few tips to keep your kid safe while sledding.
According to injury attorneys Kane and Silverman, each year emergency rooms treat about 20,000 sledding injuries.
When going sledding, it is important to find a spot that's safe and won't go out into the road. There are two spots in Yakima that are great for sledding, Sarg Hubbard Park and Franklin Park. Franklin park being the most popular because of the large hill.
Adele Louise Prengaman was sledding with her family at Franklin park today.
"The hills are fun to sled down and I love our new sleds from Christmas," Prengaman said.
Her dad, Tyler Pieters, said they are careful when they go out to sled, especially on the big hill.
"If they go down the big one, it's got to be with us and sometimes we grab their bike helmets even," Pieters said.
If the big hill is too icy, they avoid sledding down it.
Carra, Jack, and Henry Elliott and their friends Jerren Bartley and Ethan Mcwain were also out at Franklin Park sledding today.
Jerren said he likes that the big hill is really fast.
While they're sledding down it, they are also sure to be careful.
"Not getting in the way when people are going down," Bartley said.
Jack added that they don't sled down when people are in the way either and Ethan's best piece of advice is "don't land on your head."
Other things you can do to keep your kid safe is buy a sled that can be steered and not a round one that will spin. You should also avoid hills where the snow has turned to ice and of course always supervise your kids.
Last, never tie your sled to the back of a car, ATV or snowmobile and pull it, about 6,000 kids a year get injured that way.