Hungry Generation Church holding prayer event for Ukraine at John Dam Plaza and raising funds

RICHLAND, WA - Hungry Generation Church, a Christian church in Pasco, is holding a prayer event at 4pm Sunday at John Dam Plaza in Richland.
"We are inviting everyone to come out to pray for the Ukraine and Russia conflict." said Pastor Vlad Savchuk.
All are welcome to join at the Plaza located at 815 George Washington Way, Richland, WA 99352 from 4pm-5pm.
Additionally, the church and its head pastor Vlad Savchuk, has partnered with numerous organizations and churches worldwide to raise funds for Ukraine. Vladimir Savchuk Ministries is a 501c3 Non Profit Organization and all donations are tax-deductible.
Ministries involved in the partnership are Agape Ministries (based in Ukraine and housing orphans and refugees), The Grace of Christ Church (based in Poland and helping Ukrainian refugees with food and necessities), Solid Rock Mission (providing food, clothing, and shelter for Ukrainian families), Awakening Europe (offering material aid at Polish border), Christ for All Cities Ministries (based in Kiev and sheltering refugees as well as providing material goods for veterans), Good Samaritan Charity Foundation (helping evacuate families from war zones) and several others.
Click here to donate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.