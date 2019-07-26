Sunny, hazy and hot today with early morning temperatures in the 50s-60s, warming quickly to near 90 by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 90s-near 100.
Smoke from the Powerline and Left Hand fires will cause the Yakima Valley to be a little smoky today. This is already having an impact on their air quality which has already fallen to moderate levels. Expect skies to be a bit hazy today in the Tri-Cities as some of that smoke drifts into the Columbia Basin. Winds will be breezy today through the Cascade gaps and the eastern Columbia Gorge. A Red Flag Warning has been issued for these areas from 1 to 7 PM today for a high fire danger.
A dry cold front will move across the region late evening/night. This will allow slightly cooler air to spill over the Cascades resulting in breezy winds (SW 10-15 gusts 25 mph) late Friday night-Saturday. Highs cool to the upper80s-low 90s for the weekend. We could also see a few scattered in the Cascades Saturday from I-90 to the US/Canadian Border.
High pressure builds early next week with a little warming trend with highs in the low-mid 90s. Another dry front arrives with gusty winds and cooler temperatures next Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s-low 90s and lows in the 50s.