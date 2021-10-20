YAKIMA, WA - This year, Yakima County EMT's and paramedics have responded and faced 83 drug overdose deaths. In an average 48-hour shift, Advanced Life Systems EMT's and paramedics respond to three drug overdose calls.
"I felt like I can help a lot of people by doing this job, it's not at all what I imagined it would be," said one paramedic, Joseph Schwartz.
Schwartz has been a paramedic for three years now, but he said he can never fully prepare himself for the day's work.
"We tend to have a lot of death and tragedy," said Schwartz, "and until you start doing it professionally there's no way to find out until you're in the middle of it."