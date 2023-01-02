MONROE COUNTY, Pa. - While NonStop Local has been following the legal process surrounding the University of Idaho murders, suspect Bryan Kohberger is expected to waive his extradition rights, leaving multiple possibilities open for the next legal steps. We sat down with legal experts to discuss the extradition process once Kohberger is in Idaho. What can we expect and what legal options are there?

Option 1

The more common route, according to experts, Kohberger could begin with a preliminary hearing within 14 days of arriving in Idaho. Prosecuting Attorney Bill Thompson and Kohberger would appear before a magistrate judge and Thompson would present evidence to support the theory against Kohberger.

If enough evidence is presented to sway the judge, Kohberger would move on to an arraignment in front of a district judge, followed by a pre-trial conference and jury trial.

Option 2

Thompson also the option to present his evidence to a grand jury instead. The case against Kohberger would begin with a private meeting between twelve jury members and Thompson. In this option, neither the judge nor Kohberger would be present for the presentation of evidence.

The grand jury would then be tasked with deciding if there's enough evidence to move forward. If the jury agrees, Kohberger would then appear in front of a district judge for arraignment, then a pre-trial conference and jury trial.

Death penalty?

The details of the University of Idaho murders have left many wondering if a killer convicted for the crime would, or could, be sentenced to death. Criminal Defense Attorney Jim Siebe told NonStop Local that the decision will ultimately come down to the prosecuting attorney, or Thompson in this case.

"Well, I would certainly think it would be..." said Siebe when asked if the death penalty would be requested. "I can't speak for Bill Thompson, obviously. He's the one that makes the determination based on consultation with his law enforcement people, the families and some determination as to the personal circumstances of the personal defendant. In a case where the defendant is subject to a severe mental illness, that's really Bill's call."