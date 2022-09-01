Sunny, hot and hazy for the first day of September. Morning temperatures in the 60s-70s, near 90 by noon and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 90s.
High pressure will hold strong sending highs into the triple digits Friday afternoon. An offshore low with its attending cool front will begin to move onshore tomorrow afternoon. This will increase our winds after 4 PM with gusts of 20-30 mph through early Saturday morning. So once again, we will need to watch the fire danger across the region.
Fire Weather Watch - Friday Afternoon-Evening
- Gusts 20-40 MPH
- Low Humidity
- Rapid Fire Spread
- Be Firewise
There is a very slight chance (10%) for a stray shower overnight Friday as the weather system tracks east of the Cascades. Heat relief for your Labor Day weekend with highs falling into the upper 80s-low 90s. The quiet weather will continue early next week with sunshine and highs in the 80s-low 90s. Fall is only 21 days away!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.