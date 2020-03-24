Good evening and a happy Tuesday!
Increasing clouds overnight; a stray shower or two Tuesday
Upper level low still sits off shore and will slowly move south along the coast tonight and tomorrow. The best chance for showers tonight will be in the Cascades and Blues with snow levels around 2,500-3,000 ft. Tonight's lows drop down into the 20s-30s.
A chance for a stray shower or two will increase Wednesday afternoon. High pressure will provide us with mostly to partly cloudy skies and highs in the 50s-low 60s.
Several weak disturbances will move across the Pacific Northwest this weekend with breezy winds and a slight chance for a few showers. Highs slowly increase into the low-mid 60s with lows in the 30s-40s.
