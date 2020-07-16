Mostly sunny and hot today with breezy winds developing this afternoon at 15-30 mph. The breezy winds, low humidity and dry vegetation will increase our fire danger later this afternoon through early tonight. Morning temperatures in the 60s-70s, upper 80s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 90s.
Sunny and little "cooler" Friday behind the front with highs in the upper 80s-low 90s. Winds will be breezy at times tomorrow at 10-20 mph. A big warming trend starts this weekend with highs in the mid-upper 90s. Followed by a mini heat wave next week with highs jumping into the low 100s. Yuck!