Sunny, warmer with areas of smoke today. Air quality will be poor at times today varying from moderate to unhealthy. Morning temperatures in the 40s, near 80s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 80s-low 90s.
Our current easterly wind pattern will switch to a westerly/southwesterly flow later tonight and persist through the weekend. This change will begin to transport smoke from the large fires west of the Cascades into eastern WA and OR. With almost 1 million acres on fire in the two state region that means a lot of smoke will be heading our way! The combination of light surface wind and night time inversions will likely trap most of the smoke near the surface. I expect the air quality to get BAD this weekend with air quality ranging for unhealthy to hazardous. We will need to limit outdoor time! Highs this weekend in the low-mid 90s.
Winds will become breezy late Sunday and Monday as a front approaches the coast. Unfortunately, this will increase our fire danger across the region. Temperatures will cool Monday into the 80s.
By Tuesday the upper level low will be overhead, giving us a chance (40%) for some much-needed rain and maybe a stray thunderstorm. Partly cloudy and a slight chance for a stray shower Wednesday as the low pushes east. Let's keep our fingers crossed! Highs in the 70s-near 80 and lows in the 50s.