Happy Thursday everyone! A few more scattered showers continue tonight across northeast OR and along the Cascades. A weak upper level trough is continuing to push in moisture from the North. This will bring some instability into the weekend, though not as strong as what we have seen earlier this week.
Cool air will remain over the Northwest through Saturday. Weather systems passing by will be close enough to produce a few showers each day, but not everyone will get wet. A little stronger system arrives Sunday with a better chance for scattered showers with highs in the mid-upper 50s.
High pressure will begin to build into the Pacific Northwest early next week for sunshine and warming temperatures. Good news! Summer Solstice is only 79 days away.