Partly cloudy, a little muggy and a chance for hit or miss showers/storms today. There is a chance for an isolated strong to severe storm later this afternoon/evening for the viewing area. Any storm that develops will be capable of strong winds, hail, heavy downpours and lightning. Morning temperatures in the 60s, mid 70s-near 80 by noon and afternoon highs in the low-upper 80s.
An upper level low/trough off the coast will continue to send disturbances into the Pacific Northwest with varying chances of showers and storms through Friday. Tomorrow the threat of strong to severe storms tomorrow shifts east into the Blues - north to Spokane and into the panhandle of Idaho. Timing for the stronger storms look to be late evening-early night. Highs Friday in the upper 70s-mid 80s.
The upper level low moves inland this weekend with breezy winds, cooler temperatures and a chance for a few showers. The best chance for rain will be in the mountains and models are showing a chance for moderate/heavy rain. We'll need to keep an eye on rivers, creeks and streams flowing out of the Blues for rising waters. Temperatures cool into the low-mid 70s.
The unsettled pattern looks to continue early next week with another upper level trough developing. This will keep a chance for stray showers through next Tuesday with highs in the 70s and low in the 40s.
Sunshine returns next Wednesday with highs in the mid-upper 70s.