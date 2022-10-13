Mostly sunny and hazy with moderate air quality today. Morning temperatures in the 40s, near 70 by noon and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 70s.
The blocking ridge shows no signs of weakening any time soon. This will allow smoke from fires, burning in the Pacific Northwest, to be trapped beneath the subsidence inversion. Expect moderate air quality through the weekend. Winds will increase Saturday afternoon as an offshore flow develops producing gusts 20-25 mph. Highs in the mid-upper 70s and low in the 40s.
Hazy sunshine and above average temperatures will continue through next Friday with highs in the 70s and lows in the upper 30s-low 40s. Models are showing the ridge retreating next Saturday as a strong front pushes into the Pacific Northwest. This system will likely produce gusty winds and scattered showers late Saturday with temperatures falling into the 60s by Sunday.
