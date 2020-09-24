Good Thursday evening! We finally saw that much-needed rain early this morning. A few spotty showers will continue to make their way through the area tonight. Overall, calmer winds and cooler temperatures as we head into the overnight hours.
Heading into Friday, we can expect more widespread showers as the atmospheric river takes direct aim at the Pacific Northwest. With this passing system, winds will also begin to strengthen. Most areas will notice gusty winds through the afternoon and evening. Wind gusts of 25-35 MPH. Friday highs in the mid-upper 60s.
A few scattered showers roll into Saturday with clearing planned through the afternoon. A cooler weekend ahead with temperatures through Sunday. Saturday's highs in the upper 60s-low 70s.
High pressure returns Sunday with a warming trend that will push the temperatures into the mid-80s early next week.