Happy Thursday! Partly cloudy skies, and a few scattered showers linger in the mountains tonight. Temperatures will drop to the upper 30s-mid 40s overnight.
As we finish up the work week, a nice Friday ahead with partly cloudy skies and light winds. Highs in the mid-70s. We will stay in between systems through Saturday as the next cold front pushes in Saturday afternoon. This will produce gusty winds, brief to heavy rain and possibly hail.
A few lingering rain showers early Sunday before some clearing by the afternoon. Highs Saturday in the 70s and falling into the mid-upper 60s Sunday.
Starting Monday, most of next week will be a continued mix of sunshine, clouds. Overall it should be a quiet work week weather-wise. Highs warm into to low 70-mid 70s.