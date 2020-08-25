A few morning clouds, then mostly sunny and a little hazy.  We also have a slight chance for a few stray thunderstorms in the Blues.  Morning temperatures in the 50s-60s, low 80s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 80s-low 90s.

 High pressure continues to sit to our southeast producing a southwesterly flow across the region and giving us another chance for stray storms in the Blues.  

 Red Flag Warning... Central OR and Blues (WA/OR) -  Until 11 PM 

  • Frequent Lightning
  •  Gusty Winds
  •  Little Rain
  •  Fires Spread Rapidly
  •  No Outdoor Burning

Our quiet weather will continue through Friday with highs in the upper 80s-low 90s.  Winds will turn breezy to gusty Saturday ahead of an approaching dry cold front.  Gusts 25-35 mph could produce some patchy blowing dust Saturday afternoon with highs in the low-mid 90s.  Temperatures drop into the mid-upper 80s Sunday and Monday.  

 Tri-Cities

Tuesday...  Mostly/Partly Sunny... 91/55

Wednesday...  Sunny... 90/54

Thursday... Sunny... 89/53

Friday...  Sunny... 91/55

Saturday... Mostly Sunny, Windy... 95/56

Sunday...  Sunny... 85/53

Monday... Mostly Sunny... 89/59

 Yakima

Tuesday...  Mostly/Partly Sunny... 89/53

Wednesday...  Sunny... 89/53

Thursday... Sunny... 86/51

Friday...  Sunny... 91/54

Saturday... Mostly Sunny, Windy... 90/54

Sunday...  Sunny... 84/51

Monday... Mostly Sunny...  87/52

