A few morning clouds, then mostly sunny and a little hazy. We also have a slight chance for a few stray thunderstorms in the Blues. Morning temperatures in the 50s-60s, low 80s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 80s-low 90s.
High pressure continues to sit to our southeast producing a southwesterly flow across the region and giving us another chance for stray storms in the Blues.
Red Flag Warning... Central OR and Blues (WA/OR) - Until 11 PM
- Frequent Lightning
- Gusty Winds
- Little Rain
- Fires Spread Rapidly
- No Outdoor Burning
Our quiet weather will continue through Friday with highs in the upper 80s-low 90s. Winds will turn breezy to gusty Saturday ahead of an approaching dry cold front. Gusts 25-35 mph could produce some patchy blowing dust Saturday afternoon with highs in the low-mid 90s. Temperatures drop into the mid-upper 80s Sunday and Monday.
Tri-Cities
Tuesday... Mostly/Partly Sunny... 91/55
Wednesday... Sunny... 90/54
Thursday... Sunny... 89/53
Friday... Sunny... 91/55
Saturday... Mostly Sunny, Windy... 95/56
Sunday... Sunny... 85/53
Monday... Mostly Sunny... 89/59
Yakima
Tuesday... Mostly/Partly Sunny... 89/53
Wednesday... Sunny... 89/53
Thursday... Sunny... 86/51
Friday... Sunny... 91/54
Saturday... Mostly Sunny, Windy... 90/54
Sunday... Sunny... 84/51
Monday... Mostly Sunny... 87/52