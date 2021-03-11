KENNEWICK, WA - The Tri-City Rose Society is hosting its Annual Pruning Day/Demonstration event at the rose garden in Kennewick's Lawrence Scott Park.
All you need to bring are pruners and a good pair of gardening gloves that can withstand thorns. You will get to help beautify the rose garden and learn from master rosarians.
"You want the bush the shrub to look like this with the center open and free so the air can flow through the plant," said Kaye Debona. "You have all good canes on the outside."
The rose garden is right off Canal Drive. To attend you can park in the parking lot and walk east through the park toward the road. The event is planned from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.