Partly to mostly sunny this morning with increasing clouds later this afternoon. Morning temperatures in the 20s-30s, upper 30s-low 40s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 40s.
The next couple of days will be very active with a major snowstorm hitting the Cascades, Blues and the Inland Northwest (Spokane, ID Panhandle). What about us… Snow levels will be to high and the surface based warm layer too thick in the Columbia Basin and adjacent valleys for any significant snow accumulation.
This strong frontal system arrives early Friday morning and will continue to impact the Pacific Northwest through Saturday afternoon with heavy mountain snow, gusty winds, accumulating snow from Ellensburg into Pullman and north, mainly rain showers for the rest of us. Let’s try to break down this complicated forecast…
Snow begins to fall in the Cascades early Friday morning ahead of the warm front and we’ll likely see enough moisture spill over the Cascades for light snow in the Kittitas/Yakima Valleys. There is even a slight chance for a morning mix in the Columbia Basin and foothills. Any mix precipitation will change to rain showers, except in the Kittitas Valley, by midday with just rain showers during the afternoon. Any lingering showers will change to a rain/snow mix overnight through Saturday morning with little to no accumulation. Snow in the Blues by late Friday morning-midday. Something else to note - The snow levels Friday will be around 1,500 ft. so that means Rattlesnake Ridge, Horse Heaven Hills and higher ridge tops will see accumulating snow. Highs Friday in the upper 30s-low 40s and lows in the 30s.
Winter Storm Watches have been issued for the following areas early Friday morning-Saturday afternoon… (See below map for accumulations.)
- Cascades WA/OR
- East Slopes
- Inland Northwest (Spokane, ID Panhandle)
- Blues WA/OR
Breezy southerly winds Saturday and Sunday should help our temperatures warm into the mid 40s with a few lingering showers. The next system arrives Sunday afternoon/evening with rain changing to light snow overnight through Monday morning. Models continue to struggle on how much moisture will be available, but over the last 24 hours they have been trending downwards.
Arctic air slams into the Pacific Northwest Monday and Tuesday. Highs fall into the 20s-near 30 on Monday and plummet into the teens by Tuesday with low in the single digits! Winds will be breezy/windy during this time, producing wind chill temperatures below zero!!! Yuck!
The active pattern continues next week as well with another chance for snow Monday night-Tuesday morning and another chance on Wednesday. Hello WINTER!!!!