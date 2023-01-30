ROCKPORT, Wash. -
Buckle up for another adventure!
This time, Jessica takes you to the heart of the Skagit River in this month's episode of Journey with Jessica.
Between the cities of Rockport and Marblemount, Washington sits a natural bald eagle viewing area.
This area has three specific areas, but to initially get there, you should enter "Howard Miller Steelhead Park" onto your GPS device. This will take you to one of the three viewing areas.
Estimated Time to Arrive to Destination
Tri-Cities: 5 hours
Yakima: 4 hours
Walla Walla: 6 hours
Pendleton: 6 hours
Hermiston: 5 hours 30 minutes
Ellensburg: 3 hours 20 minutes
Prosser: 4 hours 40 min
Selah: Just under 4 hours
If you're interested in taking an eagle photography tour, this is where you would meet for that. Also, there are campsites for camping nearby and a boat launch area if you're not interested in bird watching.
If you have never seen bald eagles before, then it takes some focus and practice to adjust your eyes and to know how to spot them. I recommend taking binoculars.
Another area is the Marblemount Fish Hatchery. This area was popular spot for fishermen. The bald eagles were the closest to spot in this area, which might make it the best spot of the three.
The third area for eagle viewing is at milepost 100 off of SR 20.
Bald eagles spook easily, you want to make as little noise as possible so you don't scare them away. Wearing camouflage is beneficial and patience is important when trying to spot them.
If you enjoy bird watching, fishing or scenic views, then this part of the Skagit River should be your next trip you take.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.