PORTLAND, Oreg. - Calling all bookworms! In this episode of Journey with Jessica, we travel to the heart of Portland, Oregon to the largest new and used book store in the world.
Powell’s City of Books is an independent bookstore. There are two other stores in Oregon, but the mega-store is on W. Burnside St. This store has over a million books with nine different rooms, eight are color-coded and organized into sections. The 9th is the “rare book room” which, true to its name, has some of the rarest books in the world. About 14 people are allowed in the room at a time and they do this by using a pass system. The free passes can be picked up at the information desk, which is right next to the room on the topmost of the three-floor building.
It’s a hot spot for tourists, so it was busy and packed (something not depicted in the video because Powell’s staff had asked me to not film people in the store). I highly recommend going right when Powell’s opens at 10 a.m. on the weekends or if possible, during the week. They are open every day from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Paid parking is available nearby.
Estimated Time to Arrive at Destination:
Tri-Cities: 3 hr. 20 min. (213 miles)
Yakima: 3 hr. 8 min. (185 miles)
Walla Walla: 3 hr. 53 min. (243 miles)
Pendleton: 3 hr. 15 min. (209 miles)
Hermiston: 2 hr. 56 min. (185 miles)
Ellensburg: 3 hr. 43 min. (220 miles)
Prosser: 3 hr 14 min. (187 miles)
Selah: 3 hr. 12 min. (188 miles)
If you have an idea for the next episode of Journey with Jessica, email me at Jessica.Jalal@NonStopLocal.com
