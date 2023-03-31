NACHES, Wash. -
If at first, you don't succeed, try, try again. That's what I'm telling myself after I visited White Pass Ski Area.
Growing up in an area where it rarely snows, I had never snowboarded or skied before, and being someone that will try anything once- I just had to try it.
White Pass is in the Cascade mountain range and offers skiing, snowboarding and snowshoeing. It's a place you can learn at since they offer all level classes, both private and group. Also, this mountain pass is less crowded than the others, which can be less overwhelming if starting. It's also cheaper than a lot of other mountains.
The first-timer program offers boots, boards, skis and a lift ticket. Also, you can opt for a single-day pass or a 3-day pass and come back whenever you like.
It was a simple drive to White Pass and easy to find. You'll drive into a parking lot with spots on both sides and you can park on either side. The day lodge is where you want to head as you can get started with your lessons. You'll check in, get fitted for boots and a board and then you should be ready to head outside for your lesson.
My lesson was with certified snowboard instructor, Trinity Treanton, who has been snowboarding since she was young. She told me that learning your snowboarding basics- which is learning your toe edges and heel edges is where it all starts.
At the top of the slopes are beautiful views of Mount Rainier and Mount Adams.
Estimated Time to Arrive at Destination:
Tri-Cities: 2 hr. 11 min. (130 miles)
Yakima: 1 hr. 2 min. (53 miles)
Walla Walla: 3 hr. 4 min. (183 miles)
Pendleton: 3 hr. 6 min. (183 miles)
Hermiston: 2 hr. 40 min. (149 miles)
Ellensburg: 1 hr. 32 min. (86 miles)
Prosser: 1 hr 47 min. (102 miles)
Selah: 1 hr. 2 min. (51 miles)
I hope is that this episode of Journey with Jessica inspires you to try something you've always wanted to do or go somewhere you've always wanted to go to.
If you have an idea for the next episode of Journey with Jessica, email me at Jessica.jalal@nonstoplocal.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.